Mickey Mouse Gets New Look for Disneyland Anniversary Celebration

Disney is going all out for one of its park’s upcoming milestones. During Disney’s Destination D23 event, they revealed that Mickey Mouse would have a new get-up to wear for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration. But, of course, that’s not the only change that Disney will be implementing come 2022.

The official Twitter account for Disney Parks shared updates from the Destination D23 event. They wrote that Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration will begin on March 6, 2022. Naturally, the event will incorporate “dazzling shows, entertainment” and “decor along Main Street U.S.A.” Mickey Mouse will sport a very snazzy look for the occasion. Disney Parks noted that Mickey Mouse and his “pals” will don new costumes, which, for Mickey, includes a shiny purple suit and a matching, iridescent top hat.

Disney Parks also announced a slew of other changes coming to Disneyland Paris for the 30th Anniversary Celebration. They reported that there would be a new, “limited time show” that would take place at Castle Hub in the park. The show will reportedly feature classic moments from celebrations of the past, including “Disney Stars of Parade” and “Disney Illuminations.” Disneyland Paris is also going the superhero route come 2022. In the summer, Disneyland Paris will open the Avengers Campus, which promises to “offer incredible new experiences” for fans of the Marvel heroes.

Like Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World is also celebrating a big anniversary in 2022. Walt Disney World will mark its 50th Anniversary next year. To celebrate the occasion, the park will pay tribute to Walt Disney himself by adding a statue of the founder to Epcot near the Spaceship Earth area. While they did not share when the statue would be completed, it will likely be unveiled sometime in 2022 to coincide with the anniversary. Elsewhere in Epcot, they’re opening a new quick-service restaurant, Connections Cafe and Eatery, in the World Celebration location.

Disney Parks even broke news about the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy ride in Walt Disney World. The ride will officially launch in the summer of 2022. Although, no exact date was given just yet. The ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, even has some star power behind it. Glenn Close, who portrayed Nova Prime in the Marvel movies, will reprise her role for the ride. In a video message, the actor shared that they are looking forward to guests taking part in the new experience so that they can “help save the galaxy.”