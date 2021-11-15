Disneyland Resort Show Stopped Abruptly After Donald Duck-Related Mishap

Disney parks around the world have been opening up again after being forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Disneyland Paris Resort only reopened a few months ago, their new holiday show has already encountered a big issue. According to Inside the Magic, the show’s first performance was canceled midway through because Donald Duck got “stuck” in the basement.

For the holiday season, Disneyland Paris Resort will be offering a new show titled “A Funny, Snowy Winter.” The stage show takes place in front of the Tower of Terror ride at the park. Unfortunately, the first performance of “A Funny, Snowy Winter” went off with a hitch. On Twitter, Disney Parks Guide informed their followers that the show had to be canceled midway through because Donald Duck got “stuck” in the basement. Yes, really. They went on to share that Donald Duck is “fine” after the ordeal and that he was able to wave goodbye to park-goers after being rescued by cast members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Mousekingdom/status/1459487526218084358?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The show did involve Donald finding himself in a basement. During the performance, he was meant to “fall” into the basement. After Goofy presses a red button, he is supposed to come back onto the stage. But, when that didn’t happen, Goofy was left talking to no one after Donald was left “stuck” in the basement due to a technical difficulty. Since Donald was not able to make it back on stage, the show was subsequently canceled.

Disneyland Paris reopened in June of this year. The park was closed for nearly eight months before that point. Even though Disneyland Paris did reopen, they did so with additional safety precautions in place. According to Reuters, all visitors over the age of six are required to wear masks while in the park. Additionally, cast members dressed as characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy have been tasked with keeping their distance from guests. The park’s revised rules stated that “close interactions, including hugs, will be temporarily suspended.”

The reopening of Disneyland Paris couldn’t have come soon enough for those in the area. Natacha Rafalski, who is the CEO of Disneyland Paris, stated that they had been waiting for the park’s reopening for quite some time. She shared, “We’ve all waited impatiently for this moment. Restaurants, hotels, theme parks, all hospitality venues, are essential to the life of the French people.”