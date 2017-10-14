Michigan Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Who Vanished in September

Police in Michigan have filed murder charges against 38-year-old Andrew Hudson, who is believed to be the last person who saw his missing ex-girlfriend alive, PEOPLE reports.

Hudson was arraigned after being accused of murdering his ex, 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The victim hadn’t been seen since since Sept. 2, and was reported missing on the morning of Sept. 3 after she didn’t come back from picking up her three kids from Hudson’s house in Wyoming, Michigan.

Authorities say Carrillo’s car was found in a church parking lot that’s not far from Hudson’s place.

“An extensive investigation into Carrillo’s disappearance has resulted in evidence that will show that Hudson is responsible for Carrillo’s disappearance and, ultimately, her murder,” the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

An affidavit claims that Hudson “lured” Carrillo to his home under “a false pretense of picking up her children.”

When police searched his property, they reportedly found “blood evidence linked to the victim” from Hudson’s home and truck.

“A Wyoming police officer responding on the day the victim went missing observed a fire burning in a burn barrel on defendant’s property,” the affidavit reads. “Defendant told investigators he only burned yard waste and similar items and denied burning clothes in that barrel.”

However, police found physical evidence that several items of clothing were burned in the barrel. Evidence recovered included Aeropostale brand buttons — and the victim was last seen wearing a piece of clothing from Aeropostale.

Hudson has also been charged with perjury after lying to the authorities about Carrillo’s whereabouts. He has yet to enter pleas and doesn’t have any representation.