Michelle Obama Had a Miscarriage Before Conceiving Daughters Through IVF, New Book Reveals

Michelle Obama had a miscarriage before conceiving her daughters through IVF, the former First Lady reveals in a new book.

Opening up to Robin Roberts in an upcoming interview that was previewed on Good Morning America, Obama confessed that she felt “lost and alone” after the miscarriage, which she writes about in her new memoir, Becoming.

“I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” the 54-year-old shared. ”We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken.”

Obama and her husband — former United States President Barack Obama — later went on to conceive their daughters — 20-year-old Malia and 17-year-old Sasha — by using the in vitro fertilization method.

“I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies,” she later added.

The former First Lady also takes on current U.S. President Donald Trump in her book, saying that she will “never forgive” him for his perpetuation of the unfounded claims that Barack Obama’s birth certificate was fake, which she cites as causing her family to suffer serious threats.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?,” she writes in the book, as reported by CNN. “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

Trump was asked about the comments by journalists on Friday morning, to which he replied, “She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy.”

“I’ll never forgive [Barack Obama] for what he did in many other ways,” Trump went on to say. “What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you, and you, and you.”

Becoming will be release on Tuesday, Nov. 13, and Obama’s interview with Roberts will air on ABC on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.