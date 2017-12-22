Michael Douglas Shares Photo of First Granddaughter

Acclaimed actor and producer Michael Douglas will spend the holiday season celebrating a first: welcoming into the world his first grandchild.

The 73-year-old Douglas posted a photo of Lua Izzy on Facebook, three days after the birth of the baby girl.

“Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua!,” Douglas captioned on social media.

The filmography for Douglas is an extensive one. He starred in Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, A Chorus Line, The Game and Fatal Attraction. He received international praise for his work on Wall Street and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps which won him an Oscars as well as his other Academy Award for producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Most recently, fans have seen him return to screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played Hank Pym in Ant-Man as an older version of the iconic Marvel hero.

Lua Izzy is his first grandchild by oldest child Cameron Douglas, whom he shares with his first wife Diandra Luker. Douglas also has two children with his second wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14.

The birth of Lua came just 16 months after he was released from prison following a near seven-year sentencing for a drug conviction. He was arrested and locked up in 2010 for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamines. His initial conviction was for five years, but it was extended after admitting he smuggled drugs into prison.

Cameron told PEOPLE that the family has put the past behind them and are moving forward together.

“In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have,” he said. “My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can.”

The new granddaughter was named for her great grandmother, Issur Danielovitch who was married to Kirk Douglas, but went by Izzy.