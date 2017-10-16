Mia Khalifa Kicked out of Dodgers Game for Allegedly Punching a Fan

Dodgers score a run as @miakhalifa gets kicked out of the stadium for punching a dude in the jaw who tried taking a selfie! #ThatsSoCub pic.twitter.com/0MHcsGJvUL — Hooligan Baseball (@HoolyBaseball) October 15, 2017



Mia Khalifa was kicked out of Dodger Stadium on Saturday, during Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Cubs. The former adult film star allegedly punched a man who was trying to take a selfie.

After video of her being escorted out of the stadium was posted on Twitter, Khalifa wrote, “Fake news.” A few people can be heard booing as she walks up the aisle, but since the Dodgers were scoring a run at the time, the camera quickly turns to the field.

Khalifa later posted a video of herself looking at her smartphone to watch a college football game during the Dodgers game. “Priorities,” she wrote. “That’s better,” appeared on the screen.

Watching a Kings game at a playoff hockey game. Dad? pic.twitter.com/IAEOsdVS9L — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 15, 2017



She then posted a photo of a man watching a Los Angeles Kings hockey game. “Watching a Kings game at a playoff hockey game. Dad?” she wrote, mistakenly referring to baseball as “hockey.”

Later, Khalifa also posted a photo of herself at the game on Instagram, denying she was kicked out.

“Update: still prefer regular season hockey over playoff baseball. And no, I didn’t get kicked out,” she wrote.

Update: still prefer regular season hockey over playoff baseball. And no, I didn’t get kicked out 😂 A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Khalifa is known today for her social media antics and making her voice heard when it comes to sports. In fact, she landed a deal to host a show on Complex News’ YouTube channel called Out Of Bounds with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas.