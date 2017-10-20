MGM Reveals Decision About Hotel Room Used in Las Vegas Shooting

Just weeks after the tragic mass shooting that claimed the lives of 58 concertgoers in Las Vegas, it has been announced that the room gunman Stephen Paddock used will not be rented again.

“This was a terrible tragedy perpetrated by an evil man,” MGM Resorts International told Newsweek in a statement. “We have no intention of renting that room. We’ve been cooperating with law enforcement from the moment this happened, which includes preserving evidence.”

On the night of October 1st, Paddock, with an arsenal of weapons in his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, opened fire upon a crowd of thousands of people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival. 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured, including a security guard who had attempted to approach Paddock’s room. Paddock took his own life before police could enter the room he had barricaded himself in.

It is unclear what motivated Paddock to commit what is now known as the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Initial autopsy reports, which authorities had hoped would help bring clarity to the tragedy, failed to indicate what could have prompted the attack. Paddock’s brain, which showed no signs of abnormalities, has since been shipped to a lab for microscopic testing.

MGM International Resorts has not yet stated what will happen to the room.