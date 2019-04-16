Meteorologist Receives Death Threats for Interrupting Tiger Woods Masters Coverage With Tornado Warning

Atlanta meteorologist Ella Dorsey clapped back at people who sent her death threats for cutting into CBS46’s broadcast of The Masters to warn residents of tornado warnings.

To everyone sending me death threats right now: you wouldn’t be saying a damn thing if a tornado was ravaging your home this afternoon. Lives are more important than 5 minutes of golf. I will continue to repeat that if and when we cut into programming to keep people safe. — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) April 14, 2019

“To everyone sending me death threats right now: you wouldn’t be saying a damn thing if a tornado was ravaging your home this afternoon,” Dorsey tweeted hours before Tiger Woods won the tournament in Augusta, Georgia. “Lives are more important than 5 minutes of golf. I will continue to repeat that if and when we cut into programming to keep people safe.”

Dorsey also commented on the threats during the 11 p.m. broadcast Sunday night.

Dorsey later retweeted a supporter who shared video of the damage the weather system did in Troy, Alabama Sunday morning.

“For all of you haters going after [Dorsey], here’s what happened in Troy, Alabama, this morning,” the fan wrote. “If this happened to you while The Masters were going on, you’d be changing your tune in a heartbeat.”

Dorsey’s own tweet has more than 7,300 likes and plenty fo comments from Twitter users showing support.

“Some people need to get a clue. You be you, Ella,” one person wrote.

“People are so stupid! Have they not seen the lives that have been because of these storms! I appreciate the fact Ella that you keep us informed so if there was a tornado that we can take cover so we don’t die,” another wrote. “Real life is more important then a golf tournament! Thank you Ella!”

“Wow the nerve of some people. They wouldn’t be acting like that if they ever been in a tornado. Try watching one of your closes[t] friends get killed in front of you from a tornado,” another wrote.

Dorsey later congratulated Woods, writing, “Wow. Tiger. In an interview yesterday about the earlier start time, he threw out some crazy stat about how it happened in the 70s and Jack Nicklaus won it all. I thought that was epic. Congrats to the [GOAT].”

This is not the first time a meteorologist has been the target of hateful comments for breaking into a television broadcast to deliver potentially life-saving information about a storm. In February, Nashville meteorologist Katy Morgan received complaints because FOX17 cut into The Masked Singer to warn Middle Tennessee residents of dangerous flooding.

“Yesterday 2 people died due to flooding. 2 tornadoes caused damage. Unfortunately, I had to cover The Masked Singer to warn people about the dangerous conditions moving in. Here are some comments I received while on air,” Morgan wrote, along with a selection of the comments she received. “I will always put lives ahead of a TV show.”