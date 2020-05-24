Memorial Day 2020: 11 Quotes to Honor the US Armed Forces

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it can sometimes be challenging to find the right words to say when you want to honor the U.S. Armed Forces. More specifically, it can be tough to find the right words when you want to honor those who served in the Armed Forces and gave their lives defending the U.S. Thankfully, a number of wise people have come along over the years and left us with many fantastic quotes to use when we want to craft a tribute to our fallen soldiers. In light of the coronavirus pandemic at the forefront of our nation's current battle with COVID-19, if you are finding it difficult to put into words how you are feeling, scroll down to read a number of these quotes — shared originally by Newsweek — that capture the true spirit of the holiday.

“My fellow Americans..." “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy President John F. Kennedy delivered this iconic line during his Inaugural Speech on January 20, 1961.

“Memorial Day isn't just about honoring veterans..." “Memorial Day isn't just about honoring veterans, it's honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that's a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It's a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it.” — Pete Hegseth

“Patriotism..." (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images) “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain

“On this day..." "On this day, take time to remember those who have fallen. But on every day after, do more; put the freedoms they died for to greater and nobler uses." — Richelle E. Goodrich

“Guard against..." (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) “Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” — George Washington

"As America celebrates Memorial Day..." “As America celebrates Memorial Day...We pay tribute to those who have given their lives in our nation's wars.” — John M. McHugh

"Freedom is never..." (Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” — Ronald Reagan

“I am thankful..." “I am thankful that there are those among us who have sacrificed dearly on behalf of us. "And I ardently pray to God that I might be less like myself and more like them.” — Craig D. Lounsbrough

“Memorial Day this year..." (Photo: Shutterstock) “Memorial Day this year is especially important as we are reminded almost daily of the great sacrifices that the men and women of the Armed Services make to defend our way of life.” — Robin Hayes

“One hundred and thirty-seven years later..." “One hundred and thirty-seven years later, Memorial Day remains one of America's most cherished patriotic observances. The spirit of this day has not changed—it remains a day to honor those who died defending our freedom and democracy.” — Doc Hastings