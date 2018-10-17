Melania Trump Safe After Plane Carrying First Lady Experiences ‘Mechanical Issues’

Melania Trump is safe after an airplane carrying the First Lady reportedly experienced some “mechanical issues.”

E! News reports that Trump is “fine” after the flight experienced a “minor mechanical issue” when “smoke and the smell of something burning” occurred shortly after takeoff.

The First Lady was on her way to Philadelphia for a Be Best campaign event, and she stated that she is “eager” to get there.

Trump recently appeared on ABC News for her first-ever interview as First Lady, speaking with journalist Tom Llamas about many facets of her life now, including the Be Best campaign which is all about combating bullying.

Llamas commented on her Be Best speeches and noted how Trump makes “a point to say adults have to set the example when it comes to Be Best and it comes to social media.”

He then asked if is “tough” for her when her husband Donald Trump — the President of the United States — makes comments about people on Twitter, adding that “he’s also been known to name call and be so aggressive and to bully.”

“I don’t agree always what he posts. But his action is his action,” Trump replied. “And I tell him that. I will be hit with criticism to talking about cyberbullying. But it will not stop me to do what is right.”

She then went on to say that she feels she is “the most bullied person on the world.”

“You think you’re the most bullied person in the world?” Llamas asked.

“One of them, if you really see what people saying about me,” the First Lady answered. “And sometimes, you know, people would not say to you face to face, but they hiding behind the keyboards. And that’s the danger. That’s why I’m involved and focusing social media, for the next generation. Because not everybody has a thick skin and they cannot handle it. And we have a big problem in United States and across the world.”

Trump also spoke about the jacket that she wore emblazoned with the words, “I really don’t care. Do u?” that caused quite a backlash.

“You know, I often asking myself, if I would not wear that jacket, if I will have so much media coverage. And it’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children. I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. And it was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I wanna show them that I don’t care,” she explained. “You could criticize whatever you wanna say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

Being Melania is now available to watch on ABC News’ Youtube page.