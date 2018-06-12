Melania Trump Returns to the Spotlight in Beautiful Escada Gown at Ford’s Theatre

First Lady Melania Trump has officially returned to the spotlight following an emergency kidney operation last month.

Although she remained out of the spotlight for nearly a month, Melania Trump has proven that she is ready to get back to performing her duties as a first lady, appearing solo Sunday night as Honorary Chair at the annual gala that pays tribute to former President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre.

Thank you @Fordstheatre & the talented performers for a special evening celebrating the arts & the legacy of former President Lincoln. Congratulations to @jacknicklaus & Sheila Johnson, the recipients of the Lincoln Medal! pic.twitter.com/EEJLhLn5qb — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 11, 2018

The first lady wore a $2,700 black Escada gown to the event, where she appeared on stage without husband President Donald Trump to thank the performers and Ford’s Theatre and congratulate the recipients of this year’s Lincoln Medal, which is given every year to those who have exemplify the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening. Tonight reminds all of us about the power the arts have in cultivating the American voice,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “Thank you to Ford’s Theatre Society for tonight, and your continued dedication to education and leadership in the arts – the impact they have on society is invaluable and something we will continue to cherish throughout time.”

The event at Ford’s Theatre marked the First Lady‘s first solo appearance since she underwent an emergency kidney operation in May.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” a statement from White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham read.

While First Lady Trump’s whereabouts were cause of much speculation and the butt of many jokes, she made her first public appearance 24 days after surgery during a Memorial Day reception for Gold Star families.

Two days later, the first lady made her first public appearance in front of news cameras alongside President Donald Trump while attending an event at the Federal Emergency Management Agency to discuss the agency’s preparedness for the hurricane season.

Prior to her appearances, Melania Trump had not been seen since May 10, when she welcomed home three Americans who had been held captive by North Korea.

While she is making her return to the spotlight, the first lady was absent from the G7 summit in Canada and will not be attending the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.