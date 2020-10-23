Melania Trump Pulls Her Hand Away From Donald Trump During Final Debate, and Americans Noticed

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had a substantive debate that made it very clear how different their positions are on the issues. However, one moment after the debate caught Twitter users' attention. There was another awkward moment with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who strangely pulled her hand away from her husband's as they walked off the stage at Belmont University in Nashville together Thursday night.

After the debate wrapped, Melania went to the stage to meet Trump, who then took her hand. Melania appeared to pull her hand away, forcing Trump to let go. He then patted her on the back as she walked in front of him. Melania wore a face mask on the stage, as she wore the same black covering as the debate went on.

This was hardly the first time during Trump's time in office that social media has zeroed in on awkward moments between the first couple. In a recent example, in August, Trump tied to take Melania's hand as they walked down the stairs while leaving Air Force One. Trump eventually did take Melania's hand, but only after they finished walking down the staircase. Before the College Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans in January, Melania let go of Trump's hand during the National Anthem.