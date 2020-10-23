Melania Trump Pulls Her Hand Away From Donald Trump During Final Debate, and Americans Noticed
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had a substantive debate that made it very clear how different their positions are on the issues. However, one moment after the debate caught Twitter users' attention. There was another awkward moment with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who strangely pulled her hand away from her husband's as they walked off the stage at Belmont University in Nashville together Thursday night.
After the debate wrapped, Melania went to the stage to meet Trump, who then took her hand. Melania appeared to pull her hand away, forcing Trump to let go. He then patted her on the back as she walked in front of him. Melania wore a face mask on the stage, as she wore the same black covering as the debate went on.
This was hardly the first time during Trump's time in office that social media has zeroed in on awkward moments between the first couple. In a recent example, in August, Trump tied to take Melania's hand as they walked down the stairs while leaving Air Force One. Trump eventually did take Melania's hand, but only after they finished walking down the staircase. Before the College Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans in January, Melania let go of Trump's hand during the National Anthem.
After the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Trump and Melania had another hand-holding incident. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were seen hugging after the debate ended, but when the camera cut to another shot, Trump and Melania were standing stiffly next to each other, with Trump jerking his right hand while holding Melania's. Like these past incidents, the latest caused a stir on social media.
Melania has also rarely been seen on the campaign trail. She was scheduled to appear with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, but she stayed in Washington, D.C. due to a lingering cough from the coronavirus. Her appearance Thursday night was the first time she was seen in public since the debate in Cleveland.
The first lady will make another public appearance on Sunday. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the White House still plans to host its annual trick-or-treat event on Sunday. All attendees will be required to wear face coverings.
Unlike many first ladies, Melania has spent most of her husband's time in office out of the spotlight. Last month, Trump's former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff published a tell-all memoir that included Melania's early days in the White House, titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. In an unprecedented move, the Justice Department sued Winston Wolkoff, claiming she broke a nondisclosure agreement and revealing confidential information from her work with the first lady.
"I know I'm probably reading into this with my biases but the way Melania steps slightly away from him, then he grabs her by the waist and pulls her over, then she tries to step away again and he grabs her hand ungggg," one person wrote on Twitter. Another person asked, "Did the President of the United States just swat at his wife?"
"Melania do not be wanting to hold that man hand lmaooo," one person wrote. "lol I was waiting for the awkward holding hand with Trump and Melania at the end," another chimed in.