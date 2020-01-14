National Championship: Watch Melania Trump Rip Her Hand Away From Husband Donald During Anthem

President Donald Turmp and First Lady Melania Trump had another awkward moment with their hands. The couple are at the College Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, were Trump was met with a hearty applause from the crowd. During the National Anthem, Trump was seen taking Melania’s hand, but she appeared to pull hers away.

Prez Trump with an early holding penalty. Melania clearly not pleased!#CFPNationalChampionship #ESPN pic.twitter.com/yE1y5gq4q5 — Marc Kleiman (@thinkimarc) January 14, 2020

Video from the scene shows the Trumps holding hands at first, while others have their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem. However, Melania then pulls her hand away, leaving Trump hanging. Trump then adjusted his coat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers at home did not miss the uncomfortable moment.

[Watching the opening of the College Football Championship Game] Mom:

“One thing I can say about him (Trump) is that he always reaches out for her (Melina) hand.” I’ve never heard a more boomer statement/point of view. As if all that matters is that he’s a “gentleman”. — TheOtherBonJovi (@FauxPacific) January 14, 2020

“Prez Trump with an early holding penalty,” one viewer tweeted. “Melania clearly not pleased!”

“Did anybody else see Melania push Trump’s hand away at the beginning of the national anthem of the college football championship game just now?” another viewer wrote. “Too funny!! He then grabbed it back with a death grip.”

I’m looking at you and Melania at the national college football championship game. Why does she look like she’s going to throw up whenever she has to hold your hand? — Bob Levy (@BobSL17) January 14, 2020

“What. The. F—k?! Why are Trump and Melania weirdly walking on the field for the college football national championship?!?!” one person tweeted. “Though it was hilarious when she ripped her hand away from his.”

The moment in New Orleans was just another one to add to the list of strange scenes when the Trumps tried to hold hands. For example, when the couple arrived in Rome in 2017, Melania was seen rushing to sweep her hair when Trump tried to take her hand. It has also been reported that Trump and Melania do not sleep in the same room in the White House.

“Melania is the only one in Trump’s orbit who can flick his hand and get away with it,” CNN reporter Kate Bennett wrote in an unauthorized biography of Melania, reports the New York Times. “She is the only one who can say what she thinks to his face.”

Trump and Melania have been married since 2005 and are parents to 13-year-old Barron Trump.

Photo credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images