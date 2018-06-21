Melania Trump Ignites Swift Backlash Sporting ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket Before Visiting Immigrant Children

First Lady Melania Trump has sparked backlash online after she was spotted wearing a Zara jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back while boarding a plane headed to Texas to visit immigrant children.

Just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep families together at the border, Trump was spotted boarding a plane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to visit some of the thousands of children who have been forced away from their families, due to the President’s zero-tolerance policy.

“Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families,” spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said, according to the Daily Mail.

However, it was not the First Lady’s reported good intention that caught Twitter’s attention, but rather her $39 Zara jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” a fashion choice that many thought to be inconsiderate.

“I am rarely speechless but … I am speechless. Melania Trump wore a jacket emblazoned with the saying ‘I really don’t care, do you?’ when she left for Texas this morning,” one Twitter user slammed.

“Why did @FLOTUS wear this tone-deaf jacket boarding the plane for this trip, allegedly to show she cares about the kids in these detention facilities?!” another person questioned.

“En route to visit #TrumpCamps, @FLOTUS wears ‘I don’t really care do u?’ jacket. How does literally no one in the admin understand optics? #EndFamilySeparation,” another person tweeted.

“‘Melania Trump’ wore jacket with ‘I really don’t care’ on back. Pretty much sums up the truth. She is worthless,” another commented.

Following the backlash, Grisham addressed the controversy.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on,” she said according to ABC reporter Meredith McGraw.

Trump arrived at the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas Thursday morning, having changed out of the controversial jacket before stepping out of the plane.



The First Lady, who had previously spoken out against her husband’s controversial “no tolerance” policy, reportedly met with the 55 children, both girls and boys aged 12 to 17, during the trip. She also reportedly questioned officials on how often the children are able to talk to their families, whether they arrived alone, and how long they remain in the shelter without their parents.