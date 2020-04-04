Melania Trump Tells Followers to Use Face Masks, and Twitter Points out Glaring Issue

Melania Trump tried to push the CDC new guidelines recommending people wearing face masks or cloth coverings over their mouths while carrying out activities in their communities, but she got some inadvertent backlash. Citizens have been told to maintain social distancing guidelines and remain cautious as they do this, as it only somewhat limits the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. Despite Trump’s support of the measure, her husband, President Donald Trump, has decided to personally ignore the measure. This led to loads of backlash towards the FLOTUS.

As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone – we can stop this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2020

“This is voluntary,” Trump said during a Friday press briefing. “I don’t think I’m gonna’ be doing it … I’m feeling good. I just don’t wanna’ be doing — I dunno somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute desk … the great Resolute desk … I think, uh, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens…I dunno, somehow, I don’t see it for myself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In contrast, the First Lady’s message on the issue was in full support of the measure. While well-intentioned, it served as an easy target for detractors. Twitter users took aim at both Trump and her husband over the tweet, bashing it for the displayed disconnect between what the First Family is saying and what they’re actually doing themselves.

​

“Your husband told everyone today he won’t lead by example by wearing a mask, just as he refuses to use social distancing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Did you miss it?”

“Shouldn’t she recommend that her #husband wear a mask? Oh, he is the virus!” a second user wrote.

​

“Gurl….. your ‘husband’ just said he won’t be wearing a mask,” a third twitter user wrote. “He doesn’t see himself wearing one. So great example to the nation.”

“Tell your husband that,” another replied.

​

“Except near the Resolute desk, which magically prevents dictators from catching it,” a fifth Twitter user wrote.

“Please try to talk to your husband and have him instruct ALL states to shelter in place,” a sixth person wrote. “We must do this if we are to #FlattenTheCurve.”

​

“We know that you’re used to this kind of Failure But we expect more,” another user wrote, adding the hashtag “#TrumpOwnsEveryDeath.”

“Tell your husband to be a good example…..wear a mask! Or…is he too good for that?” yet another user wrote. “BE BEST mr. president.”

​

“have you talked to your husband about these recommendations” another person wrote on Twitter.

However, the reaction wasn’t all negative. Some simply appreciated Trump’s message and stay in support of the FLOTUS and the Trump administration.

​

“Love you Melania! Praying for the safety of you, Barron, our wonderful POTUS, and all of your family!” one supporter wrote. “Thank you for all the sacrifices each of you have made! God Wins! God Bless the USA and all countries!”

“We love your husband,” a second wrote. “He is the best President, and we wouldn’t want anyone else leading us!!”

​

“God bless you. The light shines from your love!” another wrote.

“We are all in this together!” Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee, added.

Trump has not publicly commented on the POTUS’ refusal to heed the guidelines as of press time.