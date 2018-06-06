Melania Trump First Official Look Following Surgery

Melania Trump has made her first official appearance in front of news cameras, following the first lady’s recent emergency surgery.

The first lady has joined President Donald Trump at an event at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Trump sat next to her husband as he discussed the agency’s preparedness ahead of the 2018 hurricane season.

Melania Trump looks miserable as she’s seen for first time in over four weeks https://t.co/f4nwcM6QEa pic.twitter.com/0fUrDTFrd0 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 6, 2018

The president also took a moment to address her current condition.

“She’s doing great,” he said. “She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great. … We’re very proud of her, she’s done a fantastic job as first lady.”

First Lady Trump had to undergo an emergency kidney procedure back in May, and has mostly avoided the spotlight while she recovers.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on May 14.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week,” Grisham’s statement continued. “The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

First Lady Trump has reportedly continued to improve, with a White House spokesperson saying on May 29 that she is “doing great.”

“She has had several meetings… and will continue to do so this week,” the spokesperson said. “We are focusing on her initiatives, and also some longer term planning for events.”

She and the president recently attended an event for Gold Star families, a memorial designed to honor and “pay tribute to our fallen heroes.”

Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018

Following a tweet she posted about the event, a number of her supporters tweeted back to the First Lady, sharing their gratitude to her.

“What an incredible night! A heartfelt thank you to [Donald Trump] and the beautiful First Lady,” one Twitter user wrote. “Your sincere gratitude for my father’s sacrifice and respect for all Gold Star Families touched my heart tonight. Thank you from the Goss-Reaves family! I will always tell his story.”

Thank you FLOTUS Trump for being a loving, caring & respectful First Lady! Your appreciation for America radiates!🇺🇸❤️🙏🚂🇺🇸 — Luv America (@Brainykid2010) June 5, 2018

“I love my First Lady, Melania so much! I’m so proud of her and feel she’s a terrific representative for women, and role model for youth,” wrote another supporter,” while someone else exclaimed, “What an absolutely beautiful tribute to our precious fallen heroes. 🇺🇸 God Bless their Gold Star families!”