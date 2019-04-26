Melania Trump Body Double Conspiracy Comes out After Recent Press Conference

A new Melania Trump body double conspiracy has come out, after the First Lady appeared in a recent press conference with her husband, Donald Trump.

President Trump was speaking with journalists while his wife stood next to him wearing a pair of sunglasses and appearing to look down.

Shortly after video of the short press briefing was released, many began to claim that the woman in the video does not look like the real Melania.

“I have never believed in a conspiracy more than the one that Melania was killed and replaced by a stand-in,” one person commented, per a story by The Sun. “Who the hell is that?! That is not Melania Trump.”

“Who is that woman standing behind Trump because it is straight up not Melania?” another person said.

“I’m not one to give much thought to the body double conspiracy, but it’s insane how much that is NOT Melania,” someone else said.

“I’ve been scoffing at the proclaiming of #FakeMelania, but it’s so obviously not her,” one other person said. “As someone else said, why is everything so weird? #bizzaroworld.”

Coincidentally, the new body double accusations come the same day as Melania’s birthday.

While many are commenting on the conspiracy that President Trump is walking around with a fake spouse by his side, others are wishing the First Lady a very “happy birthday.”

“Happy Birthday to the best First Lady America has ever seen, Melania Trump!” political commentator Ryan Fournier tweeted.

“A very special Happy Birthday wish to First Lady [Melania Trump]- An outstanding First Lady for America, a great person… and a good friend,” author and TV host Eric Bolling added.

At this time, the White House does not appear to have commented on the new “fake Melania” conspiracy.