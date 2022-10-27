Megyn Kelly's Sister Dies Unexpectedly

Megyn Kelly is mourning the unexpected passing of her beloved sister, Suzanne. The news anchor and former morning show host revealed that her sister died of a heart attack on Friday, Oct. 21. Kelly shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Oct. 24. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly began. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." While Kelly notes that her sister's health was in the best shape for the past few years, it was still a shock.

"It was extremely emotional. My poor mom, as all moms and dads know, this is not the order in which this is supposed to happen," Kelly added. She pre-recorded some episodes of her podcast for the remainder of the week in order to be alongside her family in their grief, but she said returning to work for one show on Monday was "cathartic." She promised to share more in the coming weeks, but for now, wants time to process everything. In the meantime, Kelly wants her fans to cherish their loved ones.

"It's just a reminder to hug the people you love. How short and tenuous life is and how important it is to stay close to the people you love," Kelly said. "We all can't be perfect on that front, but we can make a little effort day by day to shoot a text or return a call. I'm never really good at that. So that was a reminder to me."

Kelly's sister was a mother and grandmother. She asked for prayers for her family, especially her nucleus. Her sister's funeral was reportedly held on Oct. 25, which Kelly noted she was taking time off to travel to attend.