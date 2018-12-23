Megyn Kelly Debuts Bold New Haircut Following NBC Exit

After getting the boot from NBC following her controversial remarks about defending blackface Halloween costumes, Megyn Kelly is ready to step back into the spotlight and debuting a bold, new haircut.

In a photo exclusively shared by InTouch Weekly, the disgraced NBC personality was spotted out in New York’s Upper East Side with husband, Douglas Brunt earlier this month while the two lunched at Antonucci Café, where Kelly sported a tight and new, drastically shorter haircut.

The former Megyn Kelly Today host reportedly looked “chic with her new haircut,” telling paparazzi that she opted for the “fresh cut” as a means for a “fresh start.”

“It’s like coming on the new year, new beginnings,” Kelly said, according to the outlet. “Yeah, you know it’s like a new beginning, a fresh start.”

She later teased to paparazzo when fans can expect her return to television, admitting that while she’s been “taking it easy” since her firing this past fall and “spending time” with husband, Brunt and their kids, she is ready to head back to work.

“You’ll be seeing me,” Kelly said at the time.

It has been a few months since Kelly stirred up some serious outrage at the end of October with a discussion about Halloween costumes — specifically, the use of blackface and how it was okay.

“But what is racist? Because, truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” Kelly said with an all-white panel during a segment on her cancelled morning show. “Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

“I can’t keep up with the number of people we’re offending just by being normal people these days,” she added.

While Kelly apologized for the remarks both in an internal e-mail to colleagues and a tearful on-air statement the next day, critics, fans and apparently her bosses, were not too thrilled over her response as the history of blackface has long been an insensitive representation of the black community, stemming in stereotypes and racist sentiment.

It was reported earlier this month that Kelly was officially allowed to work for other networks as exit talks continued with NBCUniversal after the network cancelled Megyn Kelly Today over the comments.

Sources told Variety that Kelly can take another job at a media outlet if offered, and there will be no non-compete restrictions. Moreover, most of the issues between Kelly and NBCUniversal are now “largely resolved” as lawyers are still working on legal issues and “minor disparities.”

Kelly is expected to pocket a $30 million exit deal, equaling the rest of her contract.

