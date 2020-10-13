Meghan McCain Speaks out on Grandmother Roberta's Death

✖

On Monday, Roberta McCain, the mother of late Sen. John McCain, died at the age of 108. The senator's widow, Cindy McCain, announced the news on Twitter, sharing that she will dearly miss her "role model" and "friend." In light of this news, Meghan McCain has also taken to social media to open up about the loss.

On Instagram, Meghan posted an array of photos of herself alongside her grandmother. In addition to posting some throwback photos of herself, her grandmother, and her late father, the View co-host wrote a moving caption that highlighted everything that she was able to learn from Roberta. "I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be in this world," Meghan wrote. "Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never, ever be another one like you and you will be missed every day." The TV personality, who recently welcomed her first child, daughter Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech, ended her message by writing that her "only wish" was that her little one was able to meet her grandmother. She concluded, "Have a drink with Dad for me..."

As previously mentioned, Cindy announced the news of Roberta's passing on Twitter. She wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy." Roberta was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and had a twin sister, Rowena, who passed away in 2011. She married John McCain Jr. in 1933 and the two remained married until his death in 1981. The couple had three children together, Jean "Sandy" McCain, Sen. McCain, and journalist Joseph McCain II. Sandy died in 2019 while Sen. McCain died in late 2018 following a battle with brain cancer.

Roberta was thrust into the national spotlight in 2000, which is when Sen. McCain first ran for president, according to the Washington Post. She played a much more prominent role in his campaign for the presidency in 2008, when the senator clinched the Republican nomination for the presidency. During the course of his campaign, when people questioned whether the lawmaker was too old to become president, he would often point to his mother, who appeared at his campaign rallies and frequently gave frank answers during interviews with reporters.