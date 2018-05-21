Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Accuses Doria Ragland of ‘Cashing In’ on Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has accused Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, of leaking photographs of Markle after news first emerged that she was dating Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle also wrote on her private Twitter account that Ragland “cashed in” by allegedly doing an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Even Doria cashed in talking to Oprah and some of the first photos out there only she could have had,” Samantha wrote on Twitter, according to The Sun.

Samantha has frequently spoken out about her estranged half-sister as well as their father, Thomas Markle Sr., after she wasn’t invited to the Royal Wedding. Samantha recently changed her last name from Grant to Markle and is writing a book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Meanwhile, Ragland, a 64-year-old social worker from Los Angeles, has largely remained quiet on her front and spent time with the Royal Family upon her arrival in the UK last week. Ragland accompanied Markle to St. George’s Chapel on Saturday and sat in the front row at her daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry.

Ragland is reportedly doing a sit-down interview with Winfrey, who also attended the wedding.

A royal source told The Sun, “The plan is for Doria to film part of her interview while Oprah is in London. That’s why she was invited to the wedding. There’s huge secrecy about what the interview will involve and when it will air.

Samantha Markle has been insistent that her attempts to talk to the media have been in self defense of a negative public image she says the media has created of her. She most recently told critics who suspected she wasn’t being truthful about the alleged high-speed paparazzi chase that left her with an ankle and knee injury to “shut their ridiculous mouths,” according to The Sun.

Samantha said that no police report exists of the incident with a paparazzi member that led to her boyfriend crashing their car into a concrete barrier because of the direness of the situation.

“There’s no police report because we were run off the road and my boyfriend had to get me to the hospital because I was laying on the floor boards in a ball under the dashboard thrown out of my chair,” she reportedly wrote on Twitter. “We were run off the road and slammed on the brakes, there was no collision with another car.”

Samantha’s boyfriend, Mark Phillips, told TMZ that they were driving in Florida near a toll booth when they had a “paparazzi confrontation.” He said the photographer veered in front of their vehicle trying to get a clear shot and that Mark swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the photographer, hitting a concrete barrier in the process.

Mark said Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was unable to lift herself off the floor mat after crashing into the windshield. Samantha’s foot was allegedly twisted backward in the process. Mark said he drove Samantha to the hospital and that the paparazzi member also left the scene.