Meghan Markle Reportedly Seeking Support From Prince Harry, Friends Amid Thomas Markle Drama

Meghan Markle is turning to husband Prince Harry and close friends for support as her father and estranged half-sister continue to make controversial comments and stir up drama with the British royals.

As royal Palace aids scramble to come up with a solution to put an end to the scathing comments Thomas Markle Sr. and Samantha Markle have made during recent TV interviews, Meghan Markle is reportedly receiving support from those close to her during the troubling time.

“The stress of her father’s continued indiscretion is upsetting but she’s coping with it the best way she knows how with the support of her husband and BFFs,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Among those gal pals that she has a loyal bond with are close friend Serena Williams and best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, both of whom have “been at Meghan’s side during the toughest time of her life.”

Both Williams and Mulroney have reportedly been spending plenty of time at the newlywed’s cottage in Kensington Palace in recent weeks and Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have reportedly gone on double dates with Markle and Prince Harry.

Despite her father’s claims that the newly minted Duchess is terrified of her new royal spotlight, Markle is reportedly “really settling into royal life” and has been “welcomed by Harry’s close friends,” including polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, whom Markle and Harry were seen with at a charity polo match. Markle is adjusting so well to the royal lifestyle that she is looking forward to the upcoming busy fall months.

“Meghan is really looking forward to a busy fall and throwing herself into her royal life and work ahead,” the source said. “She’s always been devoted to her humanitarian work and is looking forward to making an impact with Harry.”

While Markle and Harry gear up for their upcoming royal duties, including a possible vacation with the Queen, royal Palace aids are in the midst of top-level crisis meetings regarding how to handle Markle Sr. and Samantha Markle’s continues communication with journalists. Three meetings have already allegedly been held, with aids coming up with three ways to potentially stop the interviews.

Markle can attempt to put an end to it herself by reaching out to her father, an intermediary could meet with Markle Sr. face to face, or the Duchess could cut off her father completely in the hopes that the comments would stop, though the situation is “so precarious no one knows when that would be.”