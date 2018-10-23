Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Postpone US Tour Due to Pregnancy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be stepping foot in the United States anytime soon.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, in light of Markle’s pregnancy, announced by Kensington Palace last week, the Duke and Duchess will be postponing their U.S. tour until the fall of 2019 in order to allow Markle time to adjust to motherhood.

It was originally reported in July that the royal couple, currently on their first international tour together, would be embarking on a tour of the United States in the spring of 2019, roughly around the same time as the Duchess’ due date.

“They are so excited to head to the U.S. Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.,” a source said at the time. “Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S. They want to highlight and foster these relationships.”

Although details of the tour were few and far between, the insider claimed that the newlyweds were eyeing possible visits to “New York, Washington, D.C., and California,” with a particular interest in San Francisco, where they would “meet with CEOs and female tech entrepreneurs to encourage their involvement in the industry.” It was also believed at the time that Harry and Markle would travel to Canada, making the tour a North American tour.

While royal fans will likely be disappointed in news of the postponement, it will be well worth the wait. According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess intend to bring along their little prince or princess when they finally do travel to Markle’s homeland. The couple’s first child together would be roughly 6-months-old at that time.

The bun in the oven has already caused a few kinks in the couple’s international travels. The Duchess reportedly had to cut back on her royal tour schedule this past weekend due to her pregnancy.

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” a senior Palace source told the Daily Mirror.

A second source added that Markle was “resting back at home, being pregnant takes its toll,” though they added that she was not feeling sick.

Regardless of the slight schedule change, Markle was back at Prince Harry‘s side when the couple arrived in Fiji, where she attended a state dinner.