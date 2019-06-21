See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Birthday Wish for Prince William on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently sent Prince William a sweet birthday wish in a comment on Instagram.

The Duke of Cambridge turns 37 today, and the official Instagram page for Kensington Palace shared a note thanking followers for sending birthday wishes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rather than creating a separate post on their own page, the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex commented on the Kensington Palace post by writing, “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Cambridge!”

Over on Twitter, The Royal Family account also issued a “Happy Birthday” post for William.

The post included a collage of photos of the prince with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/VinmSxNVnH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2019

William’s father and step-mother — Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall — also sent out birthday wishes from their official Twitter account.

Along with their post, the couple included a throwback photo of Charles and William from when he was a young boy.

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984. pic.twitter.com/VG1V0tUvsm — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2019

Notably, Wiliam’s birthday comes the same week that it was made official that Harry and Markle are separating from the charity foundation that they shared with he and his wife Kate Middleton.

“Later this year the Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” The statement began.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from the Royal Foundation,” the statement continued. “In addition both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on the Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together.

“These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” the statement added.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation,” the statement concluded. “They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”