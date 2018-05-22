Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Lauded for Her Regal Appearance

Doria Ragland had a front-row seat to watch her daughter Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry at the royal wedding on Saturday.

And even days later, fans on Twitter were still raving about how proud she looked.

Let’s take a moment to honor this beautiful, strong woman; Meghan Markle’s Mother, Doria Ragland, who sat alone, a million miles from home, in a situation so foreign to her own life, with grace, dignity, poise & deep love for the child she raised? THAT, is royalty.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/5dCjjduypL — A’L 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@adamlea2) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland is one of the best things about this royal wedding. 😍 [AP] pic.twitter.com/wbwVYrGblC — Abby Hamblin (@abbyhamblin) May 18, 2018

I stand UP for this Lady toDAY!!!! Doria Ragland I say your name!!!! You have represented for ALL of US single Mothers standing by OUR children alone but with GRACE!!!!! #👑 #🖤 #motherslove #TheRoyalWedding 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#doriaragland pic.twitter.com/ifKpptgSVK — Coneic Parker (@hunnybeefly) May 19, 2018

Dear @shondarhimes, Please create a new show based on Doria Ragland. Thank you,

The World — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) May 19, 2018

For me a lasting image of the #royalwedding was the dignity and poise of the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland. Thrown into the limelight of the Royal family & sitting alone encapsulated everything the day represented. Beautiful lady. #DoriaRagland #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/kI5N0pnf1p — Tara (@Rhona0505) May 19, 2018

I’m sorry but I am just in love with Doria Ragland – the love and pride in her eyes, her grace and cool under considerable pressure, her vulnerable and beautiful humanity standing out like a lighthouse in a sea of royalty, entitlement and privilege ❤️❤️❤️ #RoyalWedding — Piers Torday (@PiersTorday) May 19, 2018

To all single mothers who have struggled to raise their children,Doria Ragland proves that it is all worth it in the end

Why she didn’t have a close relative or friend to support her is a mystery.She was star of the show.#respect #DoriaRagland #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/0lO8H6aT2y — Rimmzy (@Riimmzy) May 19, 2018

Special shoutout to Megan’s mom Doria Ragland. She’s handled the pressure of this moment for months with class, dignity & grace, protecting her daughter & being an immeasurable source of strength, refuge &comfort for Megan. She’s truly a queen who birth a princess. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/idnu5DWdnf — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) May 19, 2018

The wedding was viewed by 18 million people back in the United States, taking place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor.