What Meghan Markle Gifted Kate Middleton Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle was not the only one getting gifts on her wedding day Saturday. The new Duchess of Sussex also gave a gift to Kate Middleton.

Before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Markle ordered sold gold disc bracelets for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and six of her closest friends. The bracelet was made by Zofia Day and is appropriately called the “Kensington.” You can buy it for $450 on the Zofia Day website.

Zofia Day founder Lisette Polny told PEOPLE Markle wanted to give Benita Litt, Jessica Mulroney and her other friends a special memento to remember the wedding.

“It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion,” Polny said.

Polny called the bracelet a “really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style.”

Polny also created two special bespoke necklaces for Litt’s daughters Rylan and Remi. The first, the Windsor Hear Pendant Necklace, is available for $675, while the Charlotte Bow Necklace is $950.

“I have always wanted to create a petite line, and my daughter loves to wear my designs,” Polny told PEOPLE. “So I decided to make Benita’s girls some special pieces for their special day.”

Polny also praised Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress, saying Markle “captured the true essence of classic beauty.”

Markle is a fan of Polny’s work, famously wearing Zofia Day’s Dash Ear Studs in a cover photo for Vanity Fair last year. She was also seen a Bar Stack Ring, which sells for $715.

Markle also enlisted milliner Stephen Jones to create the mint beret worn by her mother, Doria Ragland, and the hat worn by one of her other close friends at the wedding.

“I am particularly delighted to have hatted [Meghan’s] mother, Doria Ragland in her mint beret and fashioned fantasies for her closest friends, highlighting their beauty and individuality,” Jones said in a statement.

The Royal Family also gave out a gift bag to guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. The bag, which you can now bid for on eBay, included a bottle of water, a magnet, a commemorative chocolate coin, a guest badge, a map of Windsor Castle, special shortbread cookies and the official Order of Service for the ceremony. The bag itself is a collectible canvas bag with the date and location printed on it, alongside the letters “H” and “M.”

After the wedding Prince Harry and Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the Royal Family’s website, Markle’s new role will be to “perform Royal duties in support of The Queen through engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages.”

Photo credit: Getty / WireImage