Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Weighs in on Reports Pregnant Duchess Is Feuding With Kate Middleton

Thomas Markle Sr. is weighing in on reports that his daughter, Meghan Markle, is “rude” amid reports of a feud between the Duchess and Kate Middleton.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Markle Sr., who has not had contact with his daughter since before her May 19 royal wedding to Prince Harry, commented about the way the Duchess of Sussex has been portrayed in reports as difficult, admitting that he is surprised by her alleged behavior.

“I don’t recognize this person,” he said of reports that his daughter reduced a staff member to tears and also made Middleton cry. “The Meghan I know was always sweet, kind, generous. She was always demanding but never rude. I don’t want to say or do anything to hurt my daughter but I worry she is going to hurt herself.”

Markle Sr. went on to share that he “taught” his daughter to always have respect for others, particularly those working behind the scenes.

“Meghan grew up on set,” he said. “I taught her to have respect for the crew. They can make you look good or awful.”

The Duchess’ father also admitted that he cannot speak for her current behavior as he has not spoken to her since she married into the British Royal Family.

“I don’t pretend to know what she’s like now,” he said. “She bends the rules. She’s good at that. But this acting up is new. She’s never been rude to me before. I can’t believe I’ve done anything severe enough to be treated this way by her.”

Markle Sr.’s interview was published shortly after Kensington Palace issued a rare denial amid feud rumors earlier this month, stating in a tweet that “this never happened” following reports that the Duchesses had a sort of falling out. A separate source later denied the rumors as well, stating that while Markle and Middleton don’t “speak every waking second…they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

Reports of the alleged feud initially began after it was announced by Kensington Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be moving out of the palace and into Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child, who is expected to arrive in spring. The sudden move meant that they would no longer be living next to Prince William and Kate Middleton, and several sources soon emerged alleging that there has been “tension” behind the scenes due to Markle becoming “quite opinionated” and Harry getting “very dictatorial of late.”