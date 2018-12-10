Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Reveals He Hand-Delivered Note Requesting Reason He Was Shut out After Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s dad may still be baffled by his exclusion from family affairs, as he claims he hand-delivered a letter to Markle’s mother asking why he has been “frozen out.”

Thomas Markle has been on the outskirts of his daughter’s life for quite some time. After he missed the Royal Wedding back in May, he made a lot of headlines with various claims about his daughter. In a last-ditch effort to recconect with her, he told the Daily Mail this weekend, he brought a letter to his ex-wife Doria Ragland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been frozen out and I can’t stay silent,” 73-year-old Markle said in the interview. “I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence.”

Markle caused a scene just before the wedding earlier this year when he was caught staging “candid” paparazzi photos for payment. After that, he made a string of talk show appearances where he claimed that the royal family was preventing Markle from interacting with him. This weekend, however, he finally seemed to admit that he does not really know what is going on.

“Everyone says, ‘Why don’t I just shut the f— up? That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets,’” he said. “But that’s bulls—. I’ve been accused of every terrible thing you can think of.”

Markle said that he has sent several texts to his daughter, and he believes she is still getting them.

“Her number hasn’t changed and they haven’t bounced back,” he said.

Back in October, Markle promised not to disparage Prince Harry or the royal family anymore. Now, he said he has gone to Ragland in desperation as the holidays approach.

“I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies,” he said. “I even hand-delivered a letter to Doria asking her why our daughter won’t speak to me.”

In large part, Markle seems concerned that he will miss out entirely on meeting his new grandchild and being a part of their life.

“If she would just speak to me, things could be different,” he said. “I love Meghan very much. I want her and Harry to have a beautiful, healthy baby and a great life. But I want them to stop believing the lies.”

Meghan Markle and Kensington Palace have been quiet about Thomas’ scandals over the last several months. No official word on this latest plea has been issued.