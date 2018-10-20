Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump While on Tour of Australia

Meghan Markle was cradling her baby bump on Friday as she and Prince Harry continued their tour of Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex officially announced her pregnancy on Monday, Oct. 15, and she is already carrying herself a bit differently. She and Prince Harry were photographed on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Friday, and a few shots show her with a secure hold on her mid-section, taking care not to jostle her precious cargo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle has taken quickly to royal decorum, and she was subtle with her gestures, but there was no doubt what her mind was on.

Markle’s maxi dress was from Martin Grant, according to a report by E! News. She walked easily on a pair of high Castaner wedges, and she adorned the whole outfit with a colorful lei while she was on the beach. Prince Harry was speaking with members of a non-profit organization called OneWave, which addresses mental health issues. The prince has a long history as a mental healthy advocate, particularly relating to his years of military service.

“Each and every one of us will experience poor mental health — it doesn’t discriminate,” he reportedly said to the gathered crowd.

Others on the scene marveled at Markle’s poise during the long journey, especially considering the challenges of new pregnancy. She spoke to 35-year-old Charlotte Waverly, who said that the Duchess was finding all kinds of ways to cope.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Waverly reportedly said “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep. It’s a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and jet lag to contend with.”

Markle’s pregnancy was announced on Monday in an official statement by Kensington Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Markle and Harry are currently in the middle of a planned 16-day royal tour, spanning Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. Reports say that Markle is taking extreme care with preventing the communicable illnesses common along their travel route. Both Markle and Prince Harry have spoken publicly about wanting a big family in the past, so there is a good chance this won’t be Markle’s last baby bump.