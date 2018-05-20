Meghan Markle Arrives at Royal Wedding Reception in Second Dress

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on Saturday, the two were spotted leaving Windsor Castle to head towards their evening reception. Markle was spotted wearing her second dress of the day, a stunning lily white gown.

A video of the happy couple traveling to the event in a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero car was posted by Kensington Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power,” Kensington Palace officials explained.

The palace officials also gave a little background into the dress.

“The Bride’s evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe. The Bride is wearing shoes from Aquazurra made in sikly satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue. Ms. Markle’s hair has been styled for the Evening Reception by George Northwood.

The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m. local time with guests first arriving at Windsor Castle, including the 1,200 members of the public selected by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Members of the Royal Family arrived right around 11:30 a.m. while Markle and her mother Doria Loyce Ragland arrived sooner after leaving their overnight location.

The couple’s wedding party of bridesmaids and page boys all consisted of children, including Prince Harry’s niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The two broke a number of typical traditions when it came to their wedding, including using a platinum bands for wedding rings and having Markle speak at the Evening Reception.

“Ms. Markle will speak at the Evening Reception,” a palace spokesperson confirmed with PEOPLE.

Prince Harry reportedly gave his own speech earlier in the day at the lunch reception in Windsor Castle, hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” a guest told PEOPLE of Prince Harry’s speech. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”