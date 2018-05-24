Meet All of Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends

Prince Harry recently wed American actress Meghan Markle in a royal wedding that captivated the world, but the path to his new bride left many ex-girlfriends along the way.

Interestingly, Harry was actually linked to a number of women in his bachelor days, but not all of those perceived romantic connections turned out to be confirmed.

Harry was once linked to singer Ellie Goulding after the two were reportedly seen getting cozy at a sporting event.

While no photo evidence appears to exist, it was reported that Harry and Goulding were seen kissing one another.

Mollie King

Mollie King is a member of the currently-on-hiatus British all-girl pop group The Saturdays, and she also used to date Prince Harry.

The two reportedly dated back in 2012, once being seen together at a London bar.

Harry is said to have ending things, however, after feeling uncomfortable over how open she was with the public about their relationship.

Astrid Harbord

Astrid Harbord is a close friend of Kate Middleton, Harry’s sister-in-law.

According to reports, the two were seen out on the town in London together, which sparked rumors that they were dating.

Ultimately, neither appear to have confirmed if a relationship ever took place.

Caroline Flack

X Factor host Caroline Flack was one of the more high profile women that Harry previously dated.

Reportedly, the two began dating in 2009 after a mutual friend introduced them to one another.

“…Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough,” she once said of their time together.

Cassie Sumner

While they reportedly never “dated,” British actress Cassie Sumner once claimed to have had a “scandalous” evening with Prince Harry.

In addition to her acting credits, Sumner has also posed for Playboy.

She and Harry are said to have met at the Chinewhite nightclub in London when he was only 19 years old and had quite the time together.

Cressida Bonas

Another off-and-on relationship for Harry, the Prince dated actress and model Cressida Bonas between 2012 and 2014.

The two were reportedly introduced by Princess Eugenie of York, Harry’s cousin.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry and Bonas broke up due to her having issues with the scrutiny that came with dating royalty.

Florence Brudenell

Back in 2011, several years before he met Markle, Prince Harry was reportedly linked to actress, Florence Brundenell.

She and Harry are said to have engaged in “secret trysts” at her home in London’s Notting Hill area.

However, like many of his other romances, their relationship was never officially acknowledged, with Buckingham Palace once saying, “We don’t comment on the Prince’s personal life.”

Natalie Pinkham

Natalie Pinkham is a British TV personality, and is said to have dated Prince Harry back in 2003.

Neither of them have ever publicly acknowledged the relationship, but it’s reported that even after they ended things they maintained a close friendship.

Chelsy Davy

Definitely the most established relationship Prince Harry had before he met Markle was with Chelsy Davy.

Harry and Davy dated off-and-on from 2004 until 2011, first linking up with Harry in Cape Town, South Africa.

Interestingly, Davy was the one who accompanied Harry to the wedding of brother Prince William to Kate Middleton.

Camila Romestrand

Prince Harry was romantically linked to a number of singers, as our list has proven. One of them was Camilla Romestrand, a Norwegian artist.

The singer is said to have told friends that she once spent the night with Harry in his house and that he cooked her breakfast in bed the morning after.