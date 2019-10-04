McRib Returning to McDonald’s This Fall

Move over pumpkin spice, because it’s all about McRib season at McDonald’s. On Thursday, the Golden Arches announced that for the second year in a row, the fan-favorite menu item would be returning to menus nationwide this fall, marking the first time it has been on menus since this time last year.

First introduced in 1981, the McRib boasts a seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles. It is easily one of the most famed menu items at the chain, though it is a rarity on menus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the chain, the McRib will return to 10,000 stores nationwide beginning on Monday, Oct. 7 – you can check to see where you can nab a McRib by using the locator here – and fans of the famed dish are already celebrating on social media.

“It is finally [McRib] season,” one person tweeted. “With the increased number of stores that have it this year, finally some relief for people that haven’t had it for years.”

“I’d like to thank [McDonald’s] for helping me plan at least 20 of my meals for the next month,” wrote another. “Welcome back, McRib!”

“Finally something to replace after the tragic loss of Popeyes Chicken Sandwich,” a third commented, referencing the sold-out sandwich at the competing fast food chain.

“At long last its returned once again,” tweeted a fourth.

When the McRib returned to menus last year, it only rolled out to a total of 9,000 locations, but this year’s McRib season is special for more than just the more accessible eating.

“We’re always listening to our customers and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans,” Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation & Commercialization at McDonald’s USA, said in a press release. “This year we’re excited to give every McRib fan new ways to show their love for the sandwich with our saucy McRib GIFS so they can celebrate the season no matter where they live.”

The Instagram story GIF stickers, of which 16 were created, “allow fans to share their excitement for the season” with options that read “”Tis the SZN” or “SZN greetings” or one that shows a McRib made to look like a caramel apple. Fans can find the stickers by searching Instagram Story’s GIF library with #McRibSZN.

According to Chewboom, the McRib will come with a price tag of $3.69 or two for $6.