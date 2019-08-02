McDonald’s Unintentionally Designs NSFW Cups as Part of Summer Promotion

McDonald’s Japan is making headlines for its unintentionally raunchy marketing idea for its line of McFizz soft drinks. Designers decided to add summertime fun to the brightly colored fizzy drinks with a little romance. The clear plastic cups are decorated with a boy on one side and a girl on the other. The cups are designed so that once the customer is finished with the drink, they can rotate the cup around and see the lovebirds plant an innocent kiss on each other.

However, some consumers have noticed that if they change the viewing angle of the cup, instead of a puppy love kind of kiss, the characters find themselves in a compromising condition completely inappropriate for youngsters. In fact, there are quite a few instances which could be skewed inappropriately.

Photos of the gaffe made their way around social media, with some calling it an “egregious blunder” by McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant has yet to remove the controversial cups from shelves or issue a statement, although Mothership reports that the cups are quickly being a prized collectible.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s made headlines earlier this week when an Indianapolis sheriff’s deputy accused staffers of taking a bit out of his sandwich only to realize he “forgot” that he took the bite himself.

WTHR reports that a McDonald’s customer identified as a local law enforcement officer named “DJ” found a bite missing from his McChicken sandwich when he sat down to eat at work.

“I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites. I know I didn’t eat it. No one else was around. I said, ‘You know what? I am going to the McDonald’s to see if they can get that taken care of,” DJ told WTHR. “I went to the McDonald’s and talked to the supervisor. She offered me some free food I didn’t care anything about. I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way.”

The complaint was lodged at the time, with a company representative even telling WTHR that it was an “isolated incident” the company planned to investigate.

But more than a week later, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming the officer “forgot” that he took a bite of his sandwich before he got to his place of work.

The story went viral, inspiring plenty of hilarious tweets about the incident. Many pointed out how bizarre it was that the officer put the sandwich in a refrigerator before going back to finish it.