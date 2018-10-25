McDonald’s Brings the McRib Back Into Customers’ Lives

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib, the beloved sandwich famous for its limited availability.

The restaurant announced Thursday that the sandwich will be available at more than 9,000 restaurants in the U.S. It is the first time it will appear on menus since November 2017, reports USA Today.

The McRib was first introduced in 1981. It is seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun. The sandwich has 480 calories, 45 grams of carbohydrates, 22 grams of fat, 24 grams of protein and 890 milligrams of sodium.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” McDonald’s chief Mike Haracz said Thursday.

The McRib does not always come back nationally, so its rarity creates a mystique around the sandwich. However, the sandwich does sometimes pop up at isolated McDonald’s across the country, which is why there is an all-important McRib Locator website.

“For some, they like the sandwich as it bring something different to the menu that has not been replicated by other venues,” Alan Klein, who created McRib Locator, told Entrepreneur in 2013. “Of course, there is also the limited availability component where fans want to get their McRib before it is gone.”

The McRib return was celebrated by McDonald’s fans on Twitter.

“And the mcrib is back???? Blessings on blessings,” one fan wrote.

“THE MCRIB IS BACK BABY WE’RE ROCKIN AND ROLLIN,” added another.

Triple Breakfast Stacks sandwiches are also being introduced. These will include two slices of cheese, two hot sausage parries, bacon and an egg. You can have it served on a biscuit, McMuffin or McGriddles cakes.

Mike Haracz, manager of culinary innovation, told CNNMoney the new sandwich was inspired by the die-hard McDonald’s fans who enjoy hacking the menu. Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, also said fans have been asking for bigger breakfast sandwiches.

“It’s very competitive out there at breakfast,” CEO Stephen Easterbrook said during an earnings call Tuesday. “We’re still losing a little share … it continues to be a battleground. We want to do better at breakfast.”

The new breakfast sandwiches will also be available on Nov. 1.

