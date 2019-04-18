McDonald’s Slowly Removing Premium Signature Crafted Burgers from Menu

McDonald’s has announced that it will be phasing out its signature crafted burgers in favor of a new line of Quarter Pounders.

The company announced on Wednesday, April 17, that it will be slowly removing its premium burger line, Signature Crafted Recipes, from the national menu based on customer feedback in favor of its new lineup of fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers, the Quarter Pounder Deluxe and the Quarter Pounder Bacon.

“Our customers have said they love our fresh beef. With our new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon, we’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings they know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty. Based on their feedback, we’ll move away from the Signature Crafted Recipes line on our national menu,” the company said in a press release. “Our fresh new Quarter Pounder®** lineup brings customers more of the craveable, customizable and delicious tastes they love.”

The Quarter Pounder Bacon, a revamped Quarter Pounder, boasts three slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon on top of a fresh beef burger cooked right when you order. The Quarter Pounder Deluxe features a quarter pound 100 percent fresh beef patty, American cheese, tomato, leaf lettuce, red onions, crinkle-cut pickles, and mayo.

First introduced in 2016 after it first began looking at customizing its burgers in 2013, the Signature Crafted Recipes was billed as a premium line of burgers and are served on “single or double 100% fresh beef patties that are sizzled and seasoned on our flat iron grill right when you order.” They are also available on Buttermilk Crispy Chicken or Artisan Grilled Chicken.”

Currently, the menu includes the Mushroom & Swiss Burgers (Mushroom & Swiss Burger, Double Mushroom & Swiss Burger, Mushroom & Swiss Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, and Mushroom & Swiss Artisan Grilled Chicken), and the Bacon Smokehouse Burgers (Bacon Smokehouse Burger, Double Bacon Smokehouse Burger, Bacon Smokehouse Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, and Bacon Smokehouse Artisan Grilled Chicken).

The move away from the premium burgers comes on the heels of the company’s announcement that it would also be making big changes to its late-night menu.

Beginning on April 30 at midnight, the late-night menu, served from midnight until 5 a.m., will feature a slimmer offering that will remove Signature Crafted Recipes – artisan grilled-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk-crispy-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk crispy tenders, Filet-O-Fish, and premium salads. Bagel sandwiches and Snack Wraps will also be cut from the menu.