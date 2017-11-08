McDonald’s Teases Secret Menu, Twitter Chimes In With Eye-Rolling Reactions

McDonald's is toying with the idea of releasing items from the fast-food chain's "secret menu," and Twitter is eating it up. Not that there’s a secret menu or anything, but if there was, what’s your order? — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 1, 2017 The official McDonald's Twitter account shared a poll on social media to see what secret menu item the restaurant's customers like to order the most. The company tweeted: "Not that there's a secret menu or anything, but if there was, what's your order?" The four options were listed as: "Fries with Mac Sauce, Pie McFlurry, Big McChicken, and Umm...Secret Menu?" After sharing the poll on social media, McDonald's was met with a swift reaction by hundreds of Twitter users. While there were four solid options that many McDonald's customers would like to see hit the official menu, fans couldn't help but throw out their own suggestions.

Fan Reactions To Secret Menu Items On Friday morning, the results showed there were three choices that were locked in a heated competition. The highest voted result was 31% of people answering that they had no idea there was a secret menu and hit the "Umm...Secret Menu?" option. It's evident that many people were totally unaware that there were hidden options that you can order from the restaurant, but it's fair to say that many customers will be trying to get their hands on a secret item in their next visit. Coming in a close second at 30% of the vote was the "Big McChicken." In third place was the "Fries With Mac Sauce" choice pulling in 24% of voters. The last slot was held by the "Pie McFlurry," which rested at 15% of pollsters voting for the sweet treat. Even though there were three solid options for "secret menu" items, a bevy of fans mentioned several other popular choices that aren't available everywhere or have been stripped from the menu for quite some time. While some of the options sounded reasonable, a slew of customers gave wild answers for new menu items. Big Macs 4 Breakfast — Tony J. Goode III (@tjgiii1963) June 1, 2017 Bacon on everything… Bacon wrapped McNuggets… ?? — Jarod Williams (@JrodWilliams) June 1, 2017 40000 nuggets, If it was on there that is... — Jeremy Wayne (@Fishnuggget501) June 1, 2017

Customer Suggestions For Menu Items The two most popular options – which weren't the four original poll options listed by McDonald's – were Szechuan sauce and the "McGangBang." While the Szechuan sauce was an item that the restaurant carried at one point in time, it is no longer available even though it was a fan favorite. As for the "McGangBang," is actually the unofficial name of a sandwich that some McDonald's customers frequently order. The "McGangBang" is described by Urban Dictionary as "A super awesome burger for the person on a budget, a McGangBang is a McChicken Sandwich in the middle of a double cheeseburger from McDonald's." Check out some of the most popular suggestions for McDonald's "secret menu" items poll below: Stop ignoring us! #SchezuanSauce — IG: OneBaddDude (@OneBaddDude) June 1, 2017 None of the above. I always order McGangbangs. You could actually order them at the store I worked at in Lima Ohio — Todd Lash (@tlash12) June 1, 2017 LOL...... I'VE ORDERED YOUR MCGANGBANG BEFORE. DON'T LIE TO ME — Spencer Teasley (@fieryspine374) June 1, 2017