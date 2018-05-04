McDonald’s Reveals New Menu Item: Camembert Doughnuts

McDonald’s is combining doughnuts and mozzarella sticks in its latest golden treat.

The fast food chain recently announced the latest addition to its menus: Camembert Donuts, a hybrid between mozzarella sticks and a doughnut.

The newest addition consists of a ring of real Camembert cheese – a moist, soft, creamy, surface-ripened cow’s milk cheese – that is breaded and deep fried until they turn crispy and golden on the outside.

The new side comes in a 7-piece, which includes two packets of cranberry dipping sauce, or a 4-piece, which comes with one packet of cranberry dipping sauce.

However, for McDonald’s fans already saying that they are “lovin’ it,” getting your hands on the new menu item will likely entail purchasing a plane ticket, as the Camembert Doughnuts are only available at McDonald’s stores in Germany.

For those looking for new menu items a little closer to home, the fast food chain introduced a new line of McCafé coffee offerings just in time for Spring, adding McCafé Turtle beverages to the menu beginning in April.

The new line includes the Iced Turtle Macchiato, Turtle Macchiato, and Iced Turtle Coffee, all of which include a rich swirl of chocolate joined by caramel and hazelnut flavors.

The additions continue McDonald’s commitment to bringing customers more quality coffee experiences, flavors and choices and follow the addition of the Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano last year.

The company has recently been leading a turnaround of recovering lost customers by offering discounts, faster service, fresh beef, and franchising stores globally. The effort has also included the introduction of the new Dollar Menu.

The new Dollar Menu, which debuted in January, gives customers the option to order off the $1, $2, or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

While initially met with skepticism and disappointment from some, which ultimately led to the Golden Arches having their worst day ever since the company first began tracking data in 1972, the company’s sales have ultimately been rising globally.

According CNN Money, more customers showed up to the Golden Arches for the fifth quarter in a row, with demand highest in the United States, Europe, and China. While overall sales were down due to the company selling corporate-owned restaurants to franchisees, same-store sales growth was stellar.

Shares of McDonald’s rose 5 percent in early trading on Monday, with same-store sales rising 2.9 percent in the United States and 5.5 percent globally. Meanwhile, since Steve Easterbrook took over as CEO in March 2015, the company’s stock has risen nearly 70 percent.