McDonald's: Peek Inside Ray Kroc's $29M Ranch House

Businessman Ray Kroc turned McDonald's into the fast food empire that it is today, and he did much of it from his extravagant ranch home in California. Kroc's sprawling estate is infamous in the culinary industry and the business world in general, as he not only lived there with his family but hosted huge meetings, summits and events there. Now, in photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a look inside the "J & R Double Arch Ranch."

McDonald's was founded by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald, but Kroc was the entrepreneur that approached them with the idea of a nationwide franchise system. Kroc's story has been told many times — most notably in the documentary The Founder. There, you can see shots of Kroc's ranch, which was the birthplace of many McDonald's ideas and menu items. The facilities are on a 554-acre lot in Santa Barbara, California in the Santa Ynez Valley. The layout is unique even among the wealthy, since Kroc wanted the place to be able to host dozens of guests.

Kroc not only lived on the ranch, but he also held corporate retreats and think tank meetings there. Many of the chain's most popular menu items were reportedly conceived at the ranch, including the McRib and the Egg McMuffin. The property's dual function as a home and business getaway are still clear to this day.

Kroc retired from running McDonald's in 1974 and died in 1984 at the age of 81. His widow, Joan Kroc, donated most of his fortune to various charities in the remainder of his life, though it is not clear who came to own the J & R Double Arch Ranch.

Regardless, the ranch is now on the market for $29 million, and with over 17,000 square feet of living space, there is a lot to see. Here is a look inside Kroc's infamous getaway.