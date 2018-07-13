13 McDonald’s Hacks That Will Change Your Order Forever

If your McDonald’s order is getting stale, it might be time to learn a few menu hacks!

Whether you’re the kind of snacker who needs a sweet fix or a savory midnight treat, these menu hacks will open a whole new world of McDonald’s possibilities. While the chain doesn’t have a secret menu, that shouldn’t stop you from getting exactly what you want.

Impress your friends and your stomach with these tasty McDonald’s menu hacks for the most insane burgers, chicken sandwiches and desserts you could imagine.

Guaranteed fresh fries

You can’t deny that when fresh out of the fryer, McDonald’s French fries are on another level. But nothing’s more disappointing than getting a batch you can tell has been sitting on the counter for 10 minutes too long. To guarantee you get a fresh batch of fries, order them without salt, which will guarantee a new batch be thrown in because Mickey D’s typically throws the salt in with regular batches of fries. Then ask for a salt packet for your steaming, crispy fries and you’re good to go.

Big McChicken

The Big McChicken — we tried the four craziest burgers on the McDonald’s ‘secret menu’https://t.co/qGSpmduxT7 pic.twitter.com/tfHyhT2mBb — Nicolas Babin (@Nicochan33) August 26, 2017

Ready for a towering, bunless, burger-chicken sandwich hybrid? Here’s what to do: Order one double cheeseburger with three McChicken sandwiches from the dollar menu. Ditch the buns and replace them with chicken patties and you’ve got yourself one deluxe meal.

Steamed buns with any burger

Craving those steamed buns that come on your Filet-O-Fish? Good news: You can ask for steamed buns on any burger or sandwich on the menu.

The Mc10:35

The name derives from the once-infamous breakfast cutoff time where if you ordered at 10:30 a.m., you’d hit that sweet spot where by 10:35 a.m. you could enjoy the best of both the breakfast and lunch menus. Now that breakfast is available all day, it’s not as sweet metaphorically, but definitely still as tasty. Try a combined Egg McMuffin with a McDouble to blow your mind.

Canadian breakfast

@McDonalds I’ve been adding a hash brown to my sausage egg McMuffin for 30 years. Why is this not on the menu??? pic.twitter.com/MW4ysISH0k — Keith Annal (@IIIPAIII) February 4, 2018

For an instant Canadian-style breakfast to go, order a sausage McMuffin with a hash brown, plus a side of syrup. Throw the hash brown into the McMuffin and then dip the masterpiece into the syrup. (To really achieve a true Canadian vibe, add bacon.)

Spicy McChicken Biscuit

For a little Southern flair, try the Spicy McChicken on a biscuit. It’s super simple: Just order a Spicy McChicken sandwich with a biscuit on the side, then stuff the chicken patty in the biscuit for a flaky, savory breakfast.

Caramel apple pie sundae

Just when you thought McDonald’s caramel ice cream sundae couldn’t get any better. Simply add a side of sliced apples for the perfectly complementary dessert you could create in a drive-thru.

Fresh round eggs

Did you know McDonald’s actually has a wide variety of eggs? There’s the pseudo-scrambled folded egg packet that derives from a bright yellow powdered mix, which shares the same origins as the scrambled eggs in the breakfast burrito. Then there’s the egg whites in the Egg White Delight. And finally, the real deal comes in the form of the “round egg,” which you’ve seen on the McMuffin. It’s an honest-to-goodness real egg, cracked into a round mold and cooked on a flattop.

Here’s where the hack comes in: Ask for a “round egg” on any breakfast sandwich! The Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit is totally transformed once you try it with a “round egg.”

McIce Cream Sandwich

I just wanna thank @Twitter for bright ideas like the McDonalds Cookie-McFlurry ice cream sandwich. It was bomb. pic.twitter.com/pU4LTGQAYz — spencer [] (@spencerfields7) July 23, 2017

Don’t sleep on McDonald’s cookies, folks. Cheap and delicious, they make for the perfect bookends to a huge scoop of soft serve ice cream — also known as a McIce Cream Sandwich. (Try it with a McFlurry if you’re feeling extra bold!)

Pie McFlurry

Yes that is my apple pie in my Mcflurry!! @McDonalds it’s the future!! pic.twitter.com/qR7PrrOCNF — Key Lime (@keylimemusic) January 3, 2018

Looking to liven up your McFlurry? Order a side of apple pie and then throw the entire warm, gooey mess into your McFlurry cup. It’s apple pie a-la-mode to go. Or, instead of the McFlurry, use soft serve in a cup.

McCrepe

Crepe lovers, rejoice. While it might not be as authentic as that crepe you had at McDonald’s in France, the next best thing is combining McDonald’s pancakes with McDonald’s parfait.

McNeapolitan

If Mcdonalds really did have a ‘Secret Menu this ‘Neapolitan Milk Shake’ would be the best. pic.twitter.com/Vg3qxZ1i8S — BenMorley (@BenMorley_) March 22, 2013

The best thing about this hackable menu item is that you don’t even have to do any work for it. Simply ask for all three flavors of McDonald’s milkshakes in one cup and you’ve got yourself a McNeapolitan.

McAffogato

So it’s not quite an Affogato, but it’s the closest you’re going to come at the Golden Arches. Ask for soft serve ice cream in a cup instead of a cone, then pour some Mickey D’s coffee on top — and voila! McAffogato.