McDonald’s to Bring Back Iconic Fan-Favorite Sandwich

McDonald’s iconic McRib sandwich is making its return to U.S. menus, and we have the details on when customers can get the classic meal. The McRib will return nationwide on Monday, Nov. 1. Notably, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the fan-favorite fast food item, and McDonald’s has assured its patrons that the McRib will be available “for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants via carry-out, at the drive-thru, on the McDonald’s App and through McDelivery.”

The McRib first launched four decades ago, and very quickly became a huge hit with McDonald’s eaters, for its “seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun.” Mike Bullington, Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s, issued a statement about the sandwich, saying, “In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons.” Bullington added, “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first-timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

McDonald’s explained that “The McRib started as a regional favorite following its 1981 debut in Kansas City, Kansas” but then later “launched into international fandom when it was paired with the promotion of a major motion picture, along with innovations like the McRib Jr.” Over the years, the McRib “has since become an international sensation that has appeared in Germany, New Zealand and France,” which was only boosted by the internet and the “emergence of social media.” These really helped to “solidified the McRib’s icon status.”

“The love of the saucy sandwich connected fans online, and tools like the ‘McRib Locator’ allowed even more people to join the frenzy,” McDonald’s added. The hype around its annual return even gave birth to the phrase ‘McRib Season.’” The company is certainly right about the “hype” surrounding the McRib, as many social media users are already taking to Twitter to share how excited they are about it coming back.

“So excited. My all-time favorite sandwich,” one person tweeted. “This made my day,” someone else added. “The McRib is a godlike sandwich, praise be,” one last user offered.