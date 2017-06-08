McDonald’s Customer Hacks Menu For The Ultimate Dessert Item

McDonald’s has come up with some intriguing menu items over the years, but one Twitter user utilized the restaurant’s dessert menu in a creatively delicious way.

got “creative” with my hunger today pic.twitter.com/dW6GYF22QY — N8 (@nxthvniel_) June 5, 2017

California Twitter User @nxthvniel_ ordered an Oreo McFlurry and cookies from a McDonald’s when inspiration struck.

He laid out his cookies and put dollops of ice cream on each one. He then stuck them together to create a Frankenstein-ed ice cream sandwich.

He shared his “boujie” findings through several Twitter images (which you can see above), and it went viral.

More than 53,000 people have “liked” the photo series and more than 19,000 have shared it through retweets.

Most Twitter users were utterly amazed at the simple creation, and it blew their minds that they hadn’t thought of it themselves. And in true Twitter fashion, the reply section was filled with gifs.

I feel like you just discovered fire or sum fr fr pic.twitter.com/XAoiq1yugT — 💀ozzy apollo🌹 (@ozzy_apollo) June 6, 2017

Some followers took it a step further and went and recreated the concoction themselves. As you can imagine, the photos look incredibly delicious so here’s a trigger warning for any of you out there that are dieting.

As soon as i saw this @mrvictorcruzzz and I had to try it pic.twitter.com/XnrNtsw7DJ — Icy Ally ❄ (@whoops_imally) June 6, 2017

Lmao fr fr pic.twitter.com/Fa0QJPEuLw — jodie landon (@JazmynVipei) June 6, 2017

Will we ever see a true McIceCreamSandwich from McDonald’s? Who knows, but if we do, @nxthvniel_ better get free orders for life because of his fast food innovation.

When it comes to desserts, International McDonald’s franchises have gotten especially weird with their menu additions lately. Japan added pumpkin spice french fries to their menu that sounded really disgusting.

