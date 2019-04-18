McDonald’s Lovers Upset Over Pulled Signature Crafted Burgers

McDonald’s is dropping its costly premium Signature Crafted burgers to focus on the better-selling Quarter Pounders, a move designed to streamline its menu. However, a handful of fans are not quite happy with the decision.

On Friday, McDonald’s announced the Signature Crafted sandwiches would be dropped from the menu, just two years after they were added in an effort to help the chain compete with more expensive burger restaurants like Wendy’s and Shake Shack. However, as Reuters notes, the burgers took too much time to make and slowed down the drive-thru windows.

“Our customers have said they love our fresh beef. With our new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon, we’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings they know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty. Based on their feedback, we’ll move away from the Signature Crafted Recipes line on our national menu,” McDonald’s said in a press release. “Our fresh new Quarter Pounder lineup brings customers more of the craveable, customizable and delicious tastes they love.”

The sandwiches included premium beef, grilled chicken or crispy chicken, with premium condiments like pico guacamole, maple bacon dijon or sweet BBQ bacon. The Quarter Pounders have more traditional toppings, like ketchup, onions and pickles. Since the deluxe Quarter Pounder with bacon was received warmly be fans, the company will focus on those.

Removing the premium burgers “probably has more to do about the process of cooking the burger in McDonald’s than it does what the consumer is saying about the food,” Hedgeye Risk Management managing director Howard Penney told Reuters. “It makes it easier for the people running the stores and operating the stores … simple is good.”

McDonald’s fans took to Twitter to share their sadness about the disappearing premium burgers.

“How sad, they were quite tasty,” one person wrote.

“RIP Mushroom Swiss,” another added.

“I loved the signature burgers, they were much tastier than the usual crap at mcd,” another wrote.

“2019 Completely Ruined,” one superfan wrote.”

This is the second major menu change for McDonald’s this month. The chain said it is slashing the items available on the late night menu to just eight items in another attempt to streamline operations. All that will be available on the new menu, starting April 30, are Big Macs, Quarter Pounder burgers, Chicken McNuggets, fries, Happy Meals and the “All Day Breakfast” menu items.

“We always want our customers’ experiences to be simple, smooth and delicious — any time of day,” a McDonald’s representative said in a statement on the move. “That means, day and night, we’re always looking for ways to serve them even better. Starting April 30 (at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide), we’ll be simplifying what’s served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible.”

Photo credit: McDonald’s