McDonald’s Blasted by Social Media for Separating Iconic Golden Arches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In efforts to spread awareness about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s in Brazil decided to separate their iconic golden arches but instead of receiving positive feedback, the company was blasted for it. While the two arches usually make up an “M” the company then separated the two as everyone is encouraged to stand at least six feet apart when out in public. Twitter users were not amused by this, accusing the company of not doing enough.

McDonald’s separates it’s arches to demonstrate their distancing themselves from responsibility to their employees and by extension their customers. — Sapientia🌬💨🎏 (@terrasapientiae) March 25, 2020

One person wrote, “Dear #mcdonalds: stop changing your logo for every event and actually f—ing DO something. nobody cares how you’ve reformatted your ‘beloved’ arches,” and someone else said, “They should have flattened the curve too.”

“How about pay your workers a living wage!” one Twitter user suggested while also adding their personal thought on what the company’s Dr. Pepper tasted like.

The new look was created with the help of Brazilian ad agency DPZ&T and was delivered with the message, “Separated for a moment so that we can always be together” when translated from Portuguese. According to The Post, the company apologized and kept encouraging customers and employees to continue distancing themselves.

“As a brand that operates in nearly 120 countries, we share a collective responsibility to help our communities in times of need,” a rep stated. “Throughout the world, we are modifying operations to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and increasing our already-strong hygiene standards to protect restaurant crew and the public. We apologize for any misunderstanding of the intent to remind our customers and communities on the importance of social distancing during these uncertain times.”

Several companies are coming forward in efforts to help relieve some stress during the outbreak, including Starbucks. The coffee giant just announced they would be giving away free coffee to first responders and healthcare professionals. They’re also paying their employees in the U.S. and Canada catastrophe pay whether the choose to come into work or not. Amazon has opened up 100,000 new positions for people who are being laid off to join them. They’re also doubling the overtime pay for their factory workers as well.