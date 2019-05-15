McDonald’s Introduces Fish and Chips and New McFlurry Flavor to Canadian Menus

McDonald’s customers north of the border will be sinking their teeth into brand new menu items this spring, as the fast food chain has announced the debut of fish and chips and the Nanaimo Bar McFlurry.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 14, customers headed to the Golden Arches in Canada were able to order the brand-new menu items, and are able to rest well with the knowledge that the fish and chips meal is made with locally sourced sustainable Atlantic Haddock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The fish in the meal is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) to be sustainably caught and traceable to an audited and certified fisher,” a press release for the new item read, according to the Vancouver Sun. “This certification is based on strict processes to determine that every certified fishery has been assessed on its specific impacts to wild fish populations and their ecosystems.”

The country-wide launch of the meal follows a pilot project in Atlantic Canada, during which 86,500 fish and chips meals were sold in just three weeks.

The meal uses haddock caught and packed in Atlantic Canada and includes two pieces of fish that are served with the chain’s famous golden crisp French fries and tartar dipping sauce.

Introduced as part of its limited-time Great Canadian Tastes promotion, the Nanaimo Bar McFlurry is “inspired by the Nanaimo bar, with coconut graham crumbs, chocolate chips and cocoa all swirled into vanilla soft serve and blended with fudge sauce,” the Nanaimo News Bulletin reports.

The new menu items are only available for a limited-time, and it is unclear if McDonald’s has any plans to debut the items south of the border at locations across the United States, though those living stateside already have plenty to celebrate.

Earlier this month, the Golden Arches revealed that it would be taking taste buds on a journey across the globe with the introduction of the Worldwide Favorites” menu, which hit participating locations on May 8.

The menu boasts local cuisine from around the world, including the Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands, Spain’s Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, Canada’s Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, and Australia’s Cheesy Bacon Fries, which had made their debut earlier this year.

The “Worldwide Favorites” menu is available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited-time only and follows in the likes of the rotating favorites from around the world at McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.