McDonald’s Customers Allegedly Attack Employee Over Broken Ice Cream Machine

While McDonald's ice cream machines can lead to some glorious fast food concoctions, they can also lead to some nasty incidents..

It's common knowledge that McDonald's ice cream machines are often out of service for repairs or cleaning, but that didn't stop three angry customers from getting physical over the denial of frozen treats.

Up Next: Maryland Man Charged For Sexual Acts In McDonald's

According to ClickOrlando, a fight broke out when a party of three drive-thru customers at a Daytona Beach, Florida, restaurant were told the ice cream machine was down for maintenance. The group, which consisted of three women (two of them were juveniles), went inside and saw another customer with ice cream and became irate with the fast food worker behind the counter.

That's when yet-another-unfortunate crime took place at a McDonald's. The three women went behind the counter and attacked the employee.

More: McDonald's Reveals Bacon-Loaded Menu Item That Has Our Mouth Watering

Luckily the employee was not hurt, but it was a scary enough situation that the manager dialed 9-1-1.

Police are currently investigating the incident, and McDonald's issued a statement that deferred to authorities.

"The safety of our customers and employees is one of our top priorities," the statement said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries are being directed to the Daytona Beach Police Department."

This is just the latest in a long-line of crime-related incidents at McDonald's restaurants across the country.

For some reason, everything from overdoses to public indecency charges have occurred at McDonald's locations in recent weeks.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mcdonalds