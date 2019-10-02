McDonald’s: How to Get a Big Mac for a Penny This Week

Forget the Dollar Menu, because now at McDonald’s you can score a Big Mac for just a penny all while entering yourself in for a chance to win $1 million! As part of a five-day promotion and an ongoing partnership with DoorDash, the food delivery company will mark one of its largest nationwide giveaways to date, which will see one million customers shelling out next to nothing for a mouth-watering burger.

Scoring the deal is easy. Customers simply need to order through the DoorDash app or website and enter the code 1MBIGMAC at checkout. Making the deal even sweeter, those who enter the code will automatically be entered for a chance to win $1 million, the winner of which will be chosen at random at the end of the promotion period.

The promo began Monday, Sept. 30 and lasts until Friday at 11:59 p.m. local time. Customers can only nab the deal, and the enter the lottery, a single time.

“Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald’s in July, we’ve been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers,” VP of Business Development Toby Espinosa at DoorDash said, according to Thrillist. “When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We’re so excited to offer 1 million of our customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1M dollars.”

DoorDash and the beloved fast food chain announced their partnership in July and has since scaled the partnership to more than 9,300 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. That is expected to grow to more than 10,000 locations by the end of the year.

As for the Big Mac, America’s most popular burger has been around for a little bit longer. First making its debut on menus in 1968, the famed burger has since risen to sell more than 550 million every year, cementing its place among all other fast food items as one of the most popular in the world.

Although the Big Mac remained largely unchanged throughout its 50-year history, the Golden Arches for the first time swapped things up in January of this year when they topped the classic dish with of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, giving “an exciting twist on the iconic fan-favorite’s 50-year history.”

The new topping sparked a “battle of the bacon” in the ongoing fast food wars and was followed by Wendy’s giving away free Baconators for a week.