McDonald’s Home Delivery Reviews Are Coming In

The idea of having McDonald's delivered right to your door may or may not be enticing to you, but whether you want it or not... it's happening.

As reported by WCPO in Cincinnati, the global fast-food chain has partnered with UberEATS, a food delivery service, and launched their own app called McDonald's McDelivery.

For a small fee of $4.99, you can have a Big Mac or Quarter-Pounder meal hand-delivered to the front door of your home.

But is it worth it? Well, reviews are starting to roll in and they are, admittedly, not all glowing.

One customer, Rita Wellinghoff, said that she thought the $5 delivery cost seemed too high.

However, she did go on to say that McDelivery could possibly be worth it for parents who are very busy.

"It would be fun if they could be home and have their McDonald's and be able to spend more time with their kids," Wellinghoff said.

One of the most common complaints so far has been regarding McDonald's french fries.

Many McDelivery users are upset that "the fries taste like 30-minute old fries."

This is a valid complaint because as is universally understood, McDonald's fries only have about a 10-minute to 15-minute window of deliciousness before they're practically inedible.

Still, though, there have been some compliments of the service as well.

A Cincinnati DJ tried out McDelivery and said that his food arrived in about 25-minutes and was still warm.

He also said that he felt like the service was great for people like him who can't get away for lunch, and then added, "That's pretty cool."