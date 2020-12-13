McDonald's Giving Away Free Food Every Day Through Christmas

✖

McDonald's is giving away free food every day through Christmas Eve beginning on Tuesday. You just have to make a minimum $1 purchase through the McDonald's app to get one free item loved by a holiday character. Buddy the Elf loves Hotcakes so you can get those for free on Dec. 20. Seinfeld's Frank Costanza really enjoys baked goods, so you can get an Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, or Blueberry Muffin for free on Festivus, Dec. 23.

The first day of the program is Tuesday, and customers can get a free Double Cheeseburger because the Vacation Griswold family loves them. Scrooge can use some caffeine to cheer him up, so you can get a free iced or hot coffee on Dec. 21. Frosty the Snowman needs snow flurries to exist, so it seems appropriate that customers can get a free McFlurry on his day, Dec. 22. On the last day of the promotion, Dec. 24, you can get a free two-pack or three-pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies in honor of Santa Claus' favorite treat. You do not need to make a minimum purchase to get the free cookies on Christmas Eve. To get the free

"After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season," McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement. "What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge."

The company also decided to wade into the hot button issue of Die Hard's "Christmas movie" status by including John McClane as one of the characters. McLane's day is Dec. 17, when customers can get a free McDouble. Unfortunately, you will have to go elsewhere to get a cake that looks like Nakatomi Plaza.

This is the latest attempt from McDonald's to increase the use of its mobile app. In September, the New York Post reported McDonald's was "quietly" working on a loyalty program, inspired by the success of its meal promotion with rapper Travis Scott. The company "expects to (finally) launch a loyalty program and is working on plans to test one, which could be a key mobile unlock," read a Sept. 18 note on a meeting between Morgan Stanley and McDonald's executives.

