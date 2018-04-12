McDonald’s Fans Furious While Branding Monopoly Game a ‘Scam’

Every year McDonald’s fans look forward to the restaurant’s Monopoly game, but this year some are furiously branding it a “scam.”

The big controversy seems to be over the game-pieces that come attached to various menu items, according to a report form The Sun.

The promotion is well-underway in Europe at the moment, and it seems that rather than including stickers on the back of the game-tabs, McDonald’s has opted to just make them plain and slick.

McDonalds have brought back that Monopoly game but this time, they don’t have stickers to out in your collection book. Now if you lose any of them, you have to go get more McDs and hope you get another. It’s becoming a scam now. — 100% British Meerkat Meat (@MarcusTechKat) March 29, 2018

Patrons of the fast food chain are frustrated over not being able to stick the pieces to the game board because they worry that they might lose them now.

“How do I put monopoly ‘stickers’ on new board if they are not stickers,” one person lamented. “Clearly what you have done is cost-cutting and less chances for people to win as they will lose your ‘stickers.’ “

Why aren’t the Mcdonalds monopoly bits stickers anymore? I KEEP LOOSING THEM @McDonalds — Chlo (@ChloeLarcombe98) April 12, 2018

“McDonald’s have brought back that Monopoly game but this time, they don’t have stickers to put in your collection book,” said another.

McDonald’s has reportedly responded to the complaints that the company is trying to make the game more difficult, by calling the allegations “absolute nonsense.”

Hopefully for the global-conglomerate, people will start winning big and the fan-response will start to take a turn for the better, as this is not the first less-than-stellar headline to be written about them lately.

According to a recent report, the United States-founded fast-food chain has been having trouble in India due to issues with its business partner there, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, or CPRL, and is closing 20 percent of their stores in the country.

CPRL claims that one of their most important food suppliers, Radhakrishna Foodland, has not been holding up its end of the deal, failing to provide supplies in a timely manner and sometimes not all.

“Almost all the outlets in east India have been shut because of the move by (the) logistics partner. Others (in north India) are also under pressure due to a supply crunch,” CPRL’s managing director, Vikram Bakshi, told reporters.

Bakshi claims Radhakrishna Foodland, “allegedly in collusion with McDonald’s Corporation and their wholly-owned subsidiary McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd…has decided to hold back stock paid for approximately Rs10 crore by us.”

However, the plot continues to thicken as Radhakrishna Foodland defends themselves by accusing CPRL of not paying them the money they are owed for the supplies ands services they provide, as reported by Quartz.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s commented on the situation and brushed off claims that they were involved in the squabble between CPRL and Radhakrishna Foodland.