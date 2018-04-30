McDonald’s Turns Into A Mad House After Employee Slaps Customer

A McDonald's restaurant in London turned into a mad house after one customer became upset that her fast food order was not prepared speedy enough.

The incident, which took place at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 28 at a McDonald's in Camberwell, South London, reportedly took place after a fast food meal was prepared too slowly, resulting in a physical altercation and security having to step in.



"As I walked in to the McDonald's branch, the girl was already behind the counter. From what I could hear, she was upset that her and her friends' order was taking too long so she decided to go behind the counter and get the food herself," a customer in the restaurant at the time, who only identified herself as Antonia, told The Sun.

Video footage of the incident shows a woman stepping behind the counter as she waits for her meal to be prepared while her friend requests that she "come out" of the kitchen area. Security steps in to remove the woman from the kitchen, but not before she flicks the employee on the forehead, leading to the McDonald's employee hitting the customer in the face.

The altercation only escalated from there, with both women throwing insults at one another as security attempts to pull them apart. The customer resorts to throwing cup holders once she is removed from the kitchen area while the McDonald's employee is seen grabbing the woman by the hair and slapping her head several more times.

Eventually, security managed to escort the woman out of the restaurant while the employee was led away by her colleagues.

"After the incident, the worker got taken to the back of the store and the girl was escorted outside by the security guard. The girl was there for a further ten minutes insulting the security guard and causing a scene. Eventually her friends walked off and left her then she followed shortly after," Antonia added.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the publication that they had not been called to the incident.

However, a McDonald's spokesperson said that the incident is being investigated.

"We take matters like this extremely seriously and do not tolerate violence in any form, either from customers or our crew. We are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency."